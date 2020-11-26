Vanessa Hudgens Channels the 1970s in a Crop Top, High-Rise Jeans & Edgy Platforms

Vanessa Hudgens transported fans back a few decades with her latest on-film look.

Taking to Instagram to show off the retro-style shots, the “Beastly” actress appealed to trends of the 1970s in a white raw-hemmed crop top layered over high-rise, wide-leg jeans with vintage-inspired detailing.

Topping off the ensemble with a chunky gold-buckled belt, Hudgens pulled everything together with her pick of black platform boots; the lifted pair came with an approximate 3-inch high base as well as a trendy lace-up silhouette.

Combat boots, work boots and hiking-inspired styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a dew other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Prada, Bottega Veneta and, of course, Dr. Martens, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with a grungy-chic appeal. This season, you’ll spot utilitarian boots on the likes of Kylie Jenner, J-Lo, Gwen Stefani and more major stars.

Earlier this week, the former Disney Channel actress headed to the mall with a friend this afternoon in a chic workout-style ensemble. The athletic combination pieced together a matching peek-a-boo printed sports bra with coordinating high-waisted leggings and an Adidas ball cap; similar hats retail for $22 on the German brand’s website.

Watch on FN

While most stars opt for running shoes or training sneakers, Hudgens has an unconventional preference when it comes to her gym footwear. Just like with her off-duty style, the star surprisingly continues to favor platform styles, especially that of Naked Wolfe’s designs, for her workouts. Her pick on Tuesday came in the form of the brand’s all-white chunky 3.5-inch platform sneakers; the shoes are a design that Hudgens frequents for her off-duty style with its rugged outsole and mixed texture overlays.

The Naked Wolfe Sporty lace-up style can be found at Yoox.com for $199.

Vanessa Hudgens out and about post workout in Los Angeles, Nov. 24. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

As for Hudgens’ everyday style, the “High School Musical” alumna‘s taste can be described as boho-chic. She was dubbed the “Queen of Coachella” back in 2018. Her closet includes many flowing silhouettes, ruffled designs, floral numbers and tie-dye accents that give off a ’70s-inspired feel. Her go-to brands for dressed-up ensembles and footwear range from Alexander Wang to Balenciaga and Gucci.

When it comes to her off-duty looks, you can find the actress in pieces from Ugg, Dr. Marten’s and Frye — though she still mixes in glam pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi. Her new go-to everyday style also features picks from Gymshark, Adidas and more athletically-centered brands as she follows the growing celebrity trend of athleisure amidst stay-at-home style.

Click through the gallery to discover even more of Vanessa Hudgens’ chic street style looks throughout the years.