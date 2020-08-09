Re-route my subscription: Click here

Vanessa Hudgens Goes Boho-Chic in Chunky Platform Sandals For Malibu Night Out

By Danielle Drake-Flam
Vanessa Hudgens gets glammed up for dinner at Nobu in Malibu, CA.
Vanessa Hudgens glammed up for a night out in Malibu, Calif., wearing a silky white button-up crop top with a satin black midi-skirt and a Valentino cross-body purse. She topped off the outfit with a stylish cream-colored rancher hat and this year’s most essential accessory: a fitted black face mask.

The “Spring Breakers” actress could be seen leaving Nobu restaurant for dinner with friends, carrying a shopping bag and wearing chunky platform block-heel sandals. Her shoes were detailed with a woven upper and wooden heel. Per usual, Hudgens wore her go-to gold body chain and layered gold necklaces.

Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens was spotted at Nobu in Malibu, Calif.
This look contrasts with her recent trend of wearing athletic apparel out and about. Previously, Hudgens was seen wearing high-rise leggings from Gymshark paired with a graphic black cropped tee and Adidas Nite Jogger sneakers on a smoothie run in Los Angeles.

Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens opted for a chunky, block-heeled platforms for a night out.
The 31-year-old frequently works out at the celebrity-favorited Dogpound gym in Hollywood. Hudgens is often seen lifting weights in fun workout ensembles like a tie-front sports bra with biker shorts or a fun pink-ombre bra and leggings set.

The everyday style of the “High School Musical” alumna can be described as boho-chic since her closet features a lot of outfits similar to the one she wore for dinner at Nobu. Named 2018’s “Queen of Coachella,” her wardrobe includes ruffled designs, floral dresses, tie-dye accents and flowing silhouettes.

When it comes to her off-duty looks, you can find the actress in pieces from Ugg, Dr. Marten’s and Frye — though she still mixes in glam pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi.

Her go-to brands for dressed-up ensembles and footwear range from Alexander Wang to Balenciaga and Gucci.

To dress up your everyday street-style, you can shop similar boho-chic looks to match what Hudgens is wearing below.

gianvito rossi sandals
To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Cork and Suede Ankle Sandals, $361.

Rancher hat
Wyeth Rancher Hat
To Buy: WYETH Riley Rancher Hat, $79.

Satin black midi skirt
French Connection Women's Satin Midi Skirt
To Buy: French Connection Women’s Midi Skirt, $36.

