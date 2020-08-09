Vanessa Hudgens Goes Boho-Chic in Chunky Platform Sandals For Malibu Night Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Vanessa Hudgens glammed up for a night out in Malibu, Calif., wearing a silky white button-up crop top with a satin black midi-skirt and a Valentino cross-body purse. She topped off the outfit with a stylish cream-colored rancher hat and this year’s most essential accessory: a fitted black face mask.

The “Spring Breakers” actress could be seen leaving Nobu restaurant for dinner with friends, carrying a shopping bag and wearing chunky platform block-heel sandals. Her shoes were detailed with a woven upper and wooden heel. Per usual, Hudgens wore her go-to gold body chain and layered gold necklaces.

Vanessa Hudgens was spotted at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. CREDIT: Mega

Watch on FN

This look contrasts with her recent trend of wearing athletic apparel out and about. Previously, Hudgens was seen wearing high-rise leggings from Gymshark paired with a graphic black cropped tee and Adidas Nite Jogger sneakers on a smoothie run in Los Angeles.

Vanessa Hudgens opted for a chunky, block-heeled platforms for a night out. CREDIT: Mega

The 31-year-old frequently works out at the celebrity-favorited Dogpound gym in Hollywood. Hudgens is often seen lifting weights in fun workout ensembles like a tie-front sports bra with biker shorts or a fun pink-ombre bra and leggings set.

The everyday style of the “High School Musical” alumna can be described as boho-chic since her closet features a lot of outfits similar to the one she wore for dinner at Nobu. Named 2018’s “Queen of Coachella,” her wardrobe includes ruffled designs, floral dresses, tie-dye accents and flowing silhouettes.

When it comes to her off-duty looks, you can find the actress in pieces from Ugg, Dr. Marten’s and Frye — though she still mixes in glam pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi.

Her go-to brands for dressed-up ensembles and footwear range from Alexander Wang to Balenciaga and Gucci.

To dress up your everyday street-style, you can shop similar boho-chic looks to match what Hudgens is wearing below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Cork and Suede Ankle Sandals, $361.

Wyeth Rancher Hat CREDIT: Courtesy of Madewell

To Buy: WYETH Riley Rancher Hat, $79.

French Connection Women's Satin Midi Skirt CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: French Connection Women’s Midi Skirt, $36.