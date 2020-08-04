Vanessa Hudgens’ Anklet & Body Chain Dress Up Her Pink Bikini & Fringed Sarong

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Vanessa Hudgens gave her beachside look a glam touch with her choice of jewelry.

The “Beastly” actress posed by crystal-clear water yesterday in a pink string bikini and a floral-printed sarong as she soaked in the views. To take the outfit to the next level, Hudgens layered in an oversize hat as well as a glittering body chain to match her anklet; the ankle accent featured a wrap design with added shells for a full beachy feel.

Anklets became a must-have accessory throughout the 1990s and have since experienced a revival in tandem with a revitalization of major ’90s style trends, including square-toe footwear, mom jeans and platforms. Nowadays, anklets serve as an easy way to add glitz to an ensemble, even while going barefoot in the comfort of one’s own home.

Before she made her way to the beach this week, the 31-year-old prepped for the time in the sun with a workout session at the celebrity-favorited Dogpound Gym in Hollywood. Joining singer GG Magree, Hudgens got to work lifting weights in a tie-front black sports bra with matching spandex biker shorts; she again gave the ensemble for the sweat session a glam twist by layering in metallic chain necklaces

She topped off the leg day-ready look with a pair of black lace-up cross trainers with reflective metallic accents.

As for Hudgens’ everyday style, the “High School Musical” alumna style can be described as boho-chic. She was dubbed the “Queen of Coachella” back in 2018. Her closet includes many flowing silhouettes, ruffled designs, floral numbers and tie-dye accents that give off a ’70s-inspired feel. Her go-to brands for dressed-up ensembles and footwear range from Alexander Wang to Balenciaga and of course, Gucci.

When it comes to her off-duty looks, you can find the actress in pieces from Ugg, Dr. Marten’s and Frye — though she still mixes in glam pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi.

Give your beachy ensembles a fancier touch with these next sleek anklets that echo Vanessa Hudgens’ pick.

