Vanessa Hudgens Gives a ’90s Throwback in Cutoff Denim Shorts With Coach Loafers

Vanessa Hudgens stepped out for coffee in the most ’90s-inspired outfit yet. Sporting an oversized cropped graphic box tee, the “High School Musical” alum wore a pair of high-waisted cutoff denim shorts that featured light-wash and distressed edges that cut off at the middle of the thigh.

Vanessa Hudgens grabbing coffee at The Coffee Bean in L.A. CREDIT: Courtesy of MEGA

For footwear, the 31-year old actress opted for a pair of affordable black Coach Haley loafers that set off nicely against her signature gold anklet. The Coach Haley loafer features a leather upper and a leather outsole with a half-inch heel. They retail for $79.

Vanessa Hudgens grabbing coffee at The Coffee Bean in LA. CREDIT: Courtesy of MEGA

This slip-on style has become a popular trend this summer with celebs such as Bella Hadid .

Hudgens topped off her outfit with a green face mask, a black baseball cap from Réalisation and stacked silver bracelets.

This ’90s look is a fun switch up for Hudgens, who has spent a majority of her summer gearing up in athleisure for her daily workouts at the Dogpound in West Hollywood, Calif.

When it comes to her off-duty looks, you can find the actress in pieces from Ugg, Dr. Marten’s and Frye — though she still mixes in glam pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi. Her new go-to everyday style also features picks from Gymshark, Adidas and more athletically-centered brands as she follows the growing celebrity trend of stay-at-home style.

As for Hudgens’ taste for red carpet sand events, the “Beastly” actress’ style can be described as boho-chic. She was dubbed the “Queen of Coachella” back in 2018. Her closet includes many flowing silhouettes, ruffled designs, floral numbers and tie-dye accents that give off a ’70s-inspired feel. Her go-to brands for dressed-up ensembles and footwear range from Alexander Wang to Balenciaga and Gucci.

Update your shoe wardrobe with a pair of casual black loafers by shopping styles similar to Hudgens below.

