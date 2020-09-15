Tyra Banks’ Dramatic Red Gown & Satin Pumps Steal the Show on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Tyra Banks kicked off the newest season of “Dancing With the Stars” last night with her first-ever episode as the show’s host.

The former “America’s Next Top Model” host took the dance floor in style for the season’s debut, strutting her way across the stage in a dramatic red gown; the strapless number featured a textured, architectural bodice with a voluminous skirt, high-leg slit and trailing train.

Banks then matched the bold design to coordinating embellished gloves and a set of satin fuschia pointed-toe pumps, complete with a three-dimensional floral accent.

Before last night’s episode, the model previewed her entrance with a throwback look at her own catwalk capabilities from the Hervé Legér spring ’95 show.

She wrote in the caption of the post: “Walking into the ballroom tonight like…”

Banks was named as the series’ host for its 29th season in July, replacing former co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as the show’s first Black female host. After the news was announced on July 15, the new star took to Twitter to share her appreciation, writing: “So excited to be hosting and producing the new @DancingABC. There’s so much legacy. Can’t wait to bring the fierce, the fun and the SMIZE.”

As for Banks’ personal style, her red gown on set falls in line with her typical bold taste. From her modeling career in the 1990s to her style on and off the red carpet, the television personality prefers styles from brands like Marc Bouwer, Gianvito Rossi, Saint Laurent and more.

She also signed on as an ambassador for Nine West in 2019, adding to her lineup of campaigns alongside Yves Saint Laurent, Tommy Hilfiger and Dolce & Gabanna amongst other major names.