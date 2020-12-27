Tyler the Creator Teams Preppy Blue Sweater with Brown Pants and White Sneakers for Shopping Trip

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Tyler the Creator showcased his signature preppy style while out shopping in Beverly Hills, Ca. on Saturday.

The “See You Again” rapper was photographed purchasing a handbag at Bottega Veneta, wearing a sky blue v-neck sweater from Lacoste. The cozy piece featured a cable knit design and a contrasting finish at the collar. Tyler layered the knit atop a yellow dress shirt and gold chain. While Tyler’s sweater is currently unavailable, Lacoste offers a similar style at Farfetch.com for $210.

Tyler paired the knit with brown straight leg pants, which he cuffed at the ankle. As for footwear, the Grammy award-winning artist opted for a pair of white sneakers with a contrasting midsole from his collaboration with Converse called Golf Le Fleur.

Related Lacoste and National Geographic Collaborate on Eco-Responsible Capsule Collection That Celebrates the Animal Kingdom How Ralph Lauren Is Fighting for Gender Parity -- With the Help of Lacoste, PVH and More Two New Golf Le Fleur x Converse Gianno Styles Are Releasing Soon

Tyler the Creator shopping in Beverly Hills, Ca. on Dec. 26. CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA A closer view of Tyler the Creator’s shoes. CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA The shoes feature smooth leather uppers and a lace-up closure. At the lateral sides of the sneakers, the collection name “Golf Le Fleur” is seen. Most of the capsule, which launched in 2017, is currently sold out with the exception of the re-released Converse x Golf Le Fleur Gianno Suede sneakers. The shoes retail for $130 at Converse.com.

Watch on FN

Tyler accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and a deerstalker hat. The rapper also wore a white face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

When it comes to Tyler’s style, the rapper often opts for an academia aesthetic. He tends to go for layered sweaters and sweater vests as well as khaki shorts, letterman jackets, hoodies, cardigans and blazers. He also doesn’t shy away from color as he’s stepped out on red carpets in vibrant colors like pink, green and red. When it comes to brands, Tyler’s wardrobe includes Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Louis Vuitton, Nike and of course his own clothing brand Golf Wang.

Shop similar sneakers as Tyler the Creator with these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Knit sneaker, $60 (was $70)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Court Royale 2 Low, $55

CREDIT: Courtesy of Banana Republic

To Buy: Banana Republic Nicklas Leather Sneaker, $115 (was $128)

Click through the gallery to see more styles from Lacoste.