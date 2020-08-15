Re-route my subscription: Click here

Tracee Ellis Ross Offers Up a Lesson in Monochromatic Suiting With Sneakers

By Samantha McDonald
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross has mastered the art of the high-low monochromatic suit.

The “Black-ish” actress — whose is known for taking fashion risks on the red carpet and other special occasions — took to Instagram to share a look that was put together for her by stylist Karla Welch.

“Tracee x Karla is back in business!” Ross captioned the photo, in which she was photographed in the outdoors wearing an all-yellow suit composed of a single-button jacket and floor-length pants, attributed to the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen-founded brand The Row. She paired the outfit with a matching purse by Gucci, placed at the base of a tree.

For footwear, however, the Golden Globe Award winner opted for a pair of sneakers by sportswear giant Nike. The trainers, which Ross said she bought from online sneaker marketplace GOAT, featured red detailing and a white sole — and added a little edge to an otherwise sophisticated look. “One of the very few purchases I made during the pandemic,” she wrote about the shoes.

Over the course of the stay-at-home period, “The High Note” star has used social media as an outlet to connect with her fans about the romance-musical film and her everyday life. Even as lockdown measures have eased, Ross has continued to provide glimpses into behind-the-scenes style moments from her aforementioned TV series, as well as real-time loungewear and workout looks.

Click through the gallery to see some of Tracee Ellis Ross’ best red carpet moments.

