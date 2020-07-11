Tracee Ellis Ross Works Out in a Sports Bra, Mesh Leggings & Blinding Neon Yellow Asics

Tracee Ellis Ross turned her challenging workout into a social media moment today.

The “Black-Ish” star took to Instagram to give a look at her daily exercise at home, lifting weights in mesh-paneled leggings and a two-tone sports bra courtesy of athleisure brand Koral. Though Ellis Ross’ pick of the logo-coated top is no longer available you can find similar color-blocked bras for $98 at Koral.com.

The unmissable element of the actress’ athletic ensemble came with her neon Asics sneakers.

Commemorating the silhouette’s 20th anniversary, the limited-edition Asics Gel-Nimbus 20 “Stockholm” comes branded with the name of the city in a bold font across the lateral side, popping in white letters over the fluorescent colorway. The running shoes provide layers of cushioning with a responsive FluidRide midsole, a soft FlyteFoam bottom layer and a shock-absorbing SpevaFoam top layer.

Finished with reflective detailing, the standout pair is perfect for nighttime runs or just a living room interval session. Though they are currently sold out, the shoes once retailed for $170 at Asics.com.

Asics GEL-Nimbus 20 “Stockholm.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Asics

Throughout her time in quarantine, the “Girlfriends” alumna has used social media as an outlet to connect with her fans about the film and about everyday life. And even as lockdown measures have eased, the star has continued to give glimpses into behind-the-scenes style moments from her TV series, as well as real-time looks at her home life and workouts, such as today’s video.

As a modern style icon, Ross’ closet isn’t lacking in designer labels. Some of the luxe brands in her collection include Christopher John Rogers, Loewe and Christian Louboutin. She also has starred in campaigns for Kenzo’s spring ’17 collection alongside Jessie Williams of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

