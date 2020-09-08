Tracee Ellis Ross Works Out in a Fluorescent Sports Bra & Leggings With DayGlo Sneakers

Rest assured, Tracee Ellis Ross fans — the actress is still on her workout grind.

The “Black-Ish” actress took to Instagram this weekend to reassure her millions of followers that she is still working out and “still cussing up a storm” with a video of her latest fitness session. The star opted for an unmissable neon yellow sports bra and leggings set for the clip, strapping on a set of ankle weights as well as she took on a celeb-favorited Tracy Anderson Method routine.

Ellis Ross then continued the bright theme of her workout ensemble with a set of white athletic sneakers with a DayGlo yellow outsole and heel counter.

Throughout her time in quarantine, the “Girlfriends” alumna has used social media as an outlet to connect with her fans about the film and about everyday life. And even as lockdown measures have eased, the star has continued to give glimpses into behind-the-scenes style moments from her TV series, as well as real-time looks at her home life and workouts, such as yesterday’s video.

Her at-home looks have also included a few impressive pairs of lifestyle sneakers in addition to running shoes. Her footwear collection includes designs like Travis Scott x Air Jordan collaborative pairs as well as red and pink Nike sneakers that she said she purchased from resale site GOAT.

As a modern style icon, Ross’ closet isn’t lacking in designer labels. Some of the luxe brands in her collection include Christopher John Rogers, Loewe and Christian Louboutin. She also has starred in campaigns for Kenzo’s spring ’17 collection alongside Jessie Williams of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

