Tracee Ellis Ross Teases Last Year’s Red Carpet Valentino Dress in Funny Video Ahead of Emmys

The 2020 Emmy Awards may not be in person this year, but that hasn’t stopped Tracee Ellis Ross from celebrating. The “Black-Ish” star, who is nominated for four Emmys, took to her Instagram today to share a video with her fans from 2019.

Dressed in a puffy pink Valentino Haute Couture number, which she wore on the red carpet at last year’s Emmy Awards, Ross flails around on her bed trying to get comfortable.

“Goodnight,” she says into the camera before taking a while to settle into the bed with her ruffled pink dress.

The designer dress featured an off-the-shoulder puff sleeve in a fuchsia pink, layered in a satin material with crinoline layered underneath to give it extravagant volume.

Tonight, Ross will be participating in Red carpet Advocacy’s Emmys campaign. During the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, RAD has partnered with former First Lady Michelle Obama’s “When We All Vote” campaign to raise voter awareness. “When We All Vote” is the leading nonpartisan voter registration organization and it’s mission is to change the culture around voting by helping to close the race and age gap.

Watch on FN

Other Emmy Award nominees taking part include Kerry Washington, Mark Ruffalo and Uzo Aduba, who all will donate their looks to the RAD Auction in partnership with the designers that they are wearing and the celebrity stylists Elizabeth Stewart, Karla Welch, Law Roach, Jill & Jordan and Cristina Ehrlich.

RAD also commissioned “Vote” masks for talent and stylists to wear, which will also be available at the auction. The face masks are 100% organic and are sustainably made in L.A.

The RAD Auction of looks worn to the Emmys on will open for bidding on Chic-Relief.com starting September 23 until October 2nd and all proceeds will be donated to the “When We All Vote” campaign. For those who are unsure whether or not they are are registered to vote, they can go to whenweallvote.org to check.

Tracie Ellis Ross always looks stylish, not just for her red carpet looks, which include pieces from Ralph Lauren and Marc Jacobs, but also her everyday street style which is an eclectic mix of bold colors and the latest trends.

Just last week in honor of #worldafroday, Ross shared a glamourous shot of her monochromatic outfit. Dressed in cream fur-like jacket, the Pattern Beauty founder posed on a white stool in strappy white platform sandals and a fringed bodysuit.

Recently, Ross has leaned into the monochromatic trend, wearing a modern fuchsia-hued suit designed by Pyer Moss’s Kerby-Raymond and pairing it with neon yellow Christian Louboutin pumps.

When she’s not wearing designer heels, Ross can be found in casual thongs and DayGlo sneakers.

If you’re inspired by Ross’s bright fuchsia number, check out similarly hued designer dresses down below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Off Fifth

To Buy: Maison Valentino Puff Sleeve Ruffle Dress, $1,395.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Off Fifth

To Buy: Carolina Herrara Puff-Sleeve One-Shoulder Silk-Blend Gown, $1,499.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Olivela

To Buy: Badgley Mischka Butter Crepe Gown, $595.