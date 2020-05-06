Tracee Ellis Ross Poses in Just Mom Jeans & Soaring Louboutin Heels

Tracee Ellis Ross is bringing a bit of glamour to your Instagram feed with her latest shoe look.

The “Black-ish” actress shared two videos from a photo shoot in an Instagram grid post on May 6. In the first clip, Ellis Ross can be seen in a bandeau top in a purplish gray hue, teamed with mom jeans. In the second video, she appears to be topless while clad in the same jeans. The look gets elevated with sky-high Christian Louboutin So Kate stilettos in a gray colorway (a beige pair goes for $695 on Nordstrom.com).

A favorite of celebrities, the So Kate features a pointed toe, a leather lining and Louboutin’s iconic red sole. To create the illusion of extra height, the shoe comes complete with a slim 4.75-inch stiletto heel, set near straight.

While Ellis Ross was all glammed up for her first Instagram post of the day, she ended on a more casual note. Later on May 6, the “Girlfriends” alum posed in her bathtub while clad in a printed robe. Products from her hair line, Pattern Beauty, could be seen on a bathtub shelf in the background of the shot.

Ellis Ross is known for her statement-making, risk-taking style for red carpets, fashion show front rows and other public appearances. So far in 2020, the Golden Globe Award winner has been seen in bold ensembles from the likes of Christopher John Rogers, Loewe and Zuhair Murad. However, she has unsurprisingly opted for more casual outfits while stuck at home, choosing slippers and sneakers most days.

