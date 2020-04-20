Tracee Ellis Ross’ Space-Age Workout Look Includes a Shiny Sports Bra & Leggings Set With Neon-Dipped Asics Kicks

Tracee Ellis Ross’ latest workout look was out of this world.

The “Black-ish” star took inspiration from outer space in a bold gym look as she worked out from home during quarantine. In an Instagram post on Sunday, Ellis Ross sported a high-shine crop top and leggings set from Carbon38. The bright blue ensemble consisted of a $75 tank top and $109 full-length leggings.

For footwear, Ellis Ross appeared to be clad in the Asics Dynaflyte 2. Her shoes featured a mostly white upper, with highlighter yellow soles and heel counters for a modern pop of color. The sneakers cost $60 from Amazon.com.

The “Mixed-ish” co-creator wore her hair in space buns to cement the Space Age vibe of her ensemble.

“Been keeping up with my @tracyandersononlinestudio workouts – but on the weekends it’s with Tracy herself. Here’s a little mashup of this morning’s session wearing my new @carbon38 kit. Oh hey @icecube 👋🏾 (sound on for the shout out),” Ellis Ross captioned her Instagram post.

Although she’s keeping it casual from quarantine, the “Girlfriends” alum is known for her statement-making, risk-taking style for red carpets, fashion show front rows and other public appearances. So far in 2020, she has been seen in bold ensembles from the likes of Christopher John Rogers, Loewe and Zuhair Murad.

While some sizes of the Asics kicks chosen by Ross are out of stock, FN has rounded up some more women’s sneakers you can shop now, all available in a similar color palette.

To Buy: Under Armour Breathe Lace, $80.

To Buy: Adidas NMD_R1, $140.

To Buy: On Cloudflash, $180.

