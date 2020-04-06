Tracee Ellis Ross Works Out in Liquid Leggings & Strappy Sports Bra With Sold-Out Sneakers

Tracee Ellis Ross spent her Sunday morning doing an online workout class, and she gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek at her at-home athleisure look.

The 47-year-old actress wore a strappy black bra top and purple liquid leggings while doing a series of exercise moves from the comfort of her living room. The leggings are from Carbon 38 and retail for $109 on the brand’s site, where they come in a number of colorways.

For shoes, the “Black-ish” star appeared to be wearing the Asics Gel-Kayano 24. The sold-out style featured a FluidRide midsole with a combination of bounce back and cushioning properties, a multi-directional stretch mesh FluidFit upper and an exoskeletal heel counter for improved fit and support. Although the Gel-Kayano 24 is no longer available, the Asics website stocks an updated version of the Gel-Kayano model for $160.

Asics Gel-Kayano 24 CREDIT: Courtesy of Asics

While Ross made her athleisure ensemble look plenty chic, she is best known for her risk-taking, over-the-top red carpet style. The A-lister puts together her standout outfits with the assistance of celebrity stylist Karla Welch, who also counts Olivia Wilde, America Ferrera and Justin Bieber as clients.

Below, we’ve rounded up some more sneaker styles that offer a similar look to Ross’.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Under Armour Surge Sneaker, $57 to $74.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: New Balance 635 V2, $60.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Ultraboost, $90 (was $180).

