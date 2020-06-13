Tracee Ellis Ross Does At-Home Styling in a Rihanna T-Shirt, Spandex & Chunky Diadora Sneakers

Tracee Ellis Ross posed for a chat with Tyler, the Creator in a relaxed at-home look that she styled herself.

In photos posted on her Instagram last night, the “Black-ish” actress posed in steps by her house for the Interview magazine discussion in a casual look that included a graphic T-shirt. Ross credited the top in her caption to a Rihanna concert she previously attended. She layered the slouchy tee over a set of black spandex shorts and added in gold oversize hoop earrings for a glam touch.

On her feet, the star laced up a set of chunky blue-gray Diadora sneakers with bright yellow accents and laces that wrapped around the width of the shoe. The heritage style typically retails for $230 but is currently on sale for $161 on the brand’s website.

In the interview, Ross discusses her new film, “The High Note,” which debuted on May 29 and also stars Dakota Johnson and Ice Cube. Throughout her time in quarantine, the “Girlfriends” alumna has used social media as an outlet to connect with her fans about the film and about everyday life. And even as lockdown measures have eased, the star has continued to give glimpses into behind-the-scenes style moments from her TV series, as well as real-time looks at her workouts and home life.

And as a modern style icon, Ross’ closet isn’t lacking in designer labels. Some of the luxe brands in her collection include Christopher John Rogers, Loewe and Christian Louboutin. She also has starred in campaigns for Kenzo’s spring ’17 collection alongside Jessie Williams of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

