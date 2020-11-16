Tracee Ellis Wows in Chocolate Suit at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet

Tracee Ellis Ross arrived to the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards to rightfully claim the Fashion Icon Award on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Ahead of the ceremony, Ross wowed on the red carpet in an elegant chocolate suit by Schiaparelli that featured gold accents. The wide-legged ensemble covered her camel-colored pumps.

The “Black-ish” star accessorized the look with dangling earrings and warm glam. She opted for a deep red lip and styled her hair in retro-like finger waves and sleek braid.

Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards. CREDIT: Courtesy of NBCU

Of tonight’s honor, Ross shared on the red carpet, “It’s been a hard time for the world and our country, and being named the Fashion Icon by People’s Choice has definitely put a big smile on my face.”

Before arriving to the show, Ross shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram of herself getting ready for “tonight’s festivities.”

“Taking my fashion bath for tonight’s festivities… a day worth sparkles and feathers. Tune in tonight cause @peopleschoice is giving ya girl a fancy award. I’m a fashion icon y’all #PCAs,” she wrote.

In the photos, Ross is seen posing in an empty bathtub wearing a pink and lavender jumpsuit. She pulled the look together with feathers atop her head and blush suede pumps.

Basking in her own glory, Ross also shared some of her favorite fashion memories on her Instagram Story, which included everything from her early modeling days to her posing in her epic neon Balenciaga coat.

She also shared a photo of the Christopher John Rogers eggplant, velvet gown with billowing sleeves that she wore to the 2020 NAACP Image Awards as well as the breathtaking gold Zuhair Murad Couture dress she donned at to the Vanity Fair Oscars after party in February.

Additionally, she shared images that showcased her love of sneakers, vibrant colors, bold sleeves, fun heels and more.

The 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards is hosted by Demi Lovato, who arrived on the red carpet earlier in a red sequin ensemble. She completed the look with Giuseppe Zanotti heels, which were hidden.

The ceremony will broadcast live at 9 p.m. ET from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The ceremony will also honor Jennifer Lopez with the People’s Icon Award and Tyler Perry with the People’s Champion of 2020 Award.