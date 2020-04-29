Tracee Ellis Ross Brightens Up a Parking Lot With Her Bold Orange & Purple Look

Tracee Ellis Ross is bringing bold colors to brighten up her fans’ Instagram feeds — and a parking lot.

The “Black-ish” actress shared a video to her Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon wherein she appeared to be walking through a parking lot while running errands. Although fashion amid the current stay-at-home orders tends to be pretty casual, Ellis Ross sported an eye-catching look worthy of a runway show appearance.

The “Mixed-ish” co-creator was clad in a long-sleeve orange sweater and a purple, asymmetrical skirt. Both pieces appeared to be knit, which gave the outfit a cozy-chic look.

On her feet, Ellis Ross sported a pair of brown ankle boots set on a block heel. The shoes appeared to be fabricated in suede.

The A-lister wore her hair pulled back into a sleek bun and accessorized with oversize gold hoop earrings.

“SURE, YEAH, TODAY… got this,” Ellis Ross captioned her Instagram post.

While in quarantine, Ellis Ross has continued to take to social media to offer fans a glimpse into her life. Although she is typically known for her standout red carpet looks — featuring designer duds from the likes of Christopher John Rogers, Zuhair Murad and Loewe — the “Girlfriends” alum has unsurprisingly shifted to a more casual aesthetic while stuck at home. For instance, Ellis Ross sported a bold blue Carbon38 crop top and leggings set with neon-dipped Asics sneakers for a workout on Instagram last week.

