Tracee Ellis Ross’ Weekend Glam Includes Metallic & Leather Ensemble With Golden Statement Sandals

Even while staying at home, Tracee Ellis Ross proves it still makes sense to dress up to celebrate a Saturday night. On this past Saturday, the Pattern Beauty founder shared a video of her eye-catching ensemble.

She wore a gold metallic top that featured a turtleneck and oversized three-quarter length sleeves and tucked it into a shiny black patent leather midi-length pencil skirt with matching skinny belt detail. She accessorized the glamorous outfit with a pair of statement gold earrings that mimic the texture of her blouse.

For footwear, the ‘Girlfriends’ alumna opted for elegant metallic gold sandals. They feature a two-strap detail along the front of the shoe, a buckled ankle strap and a thick bubble-embossed heel. To embrace this aesthetic, try these DSQUARED2 Metallic Leather Sandals for a similar look.

While the actress claims to not miss wearing high heels, Ross continues to share chic outfit-and-shoe-pairings. For the 2020 Emmy Awards, the ‘Black-ish’ actress opted for another metallic gold ensemble. She wore a lamé tiered halter gown from Alexandre Vauthier’s Fall ’20 Couture collection and paired it with coordinating pumps from Jimmy Choo.

Watch on FN

In May 2020, she elevated her bandeau top and jeans combo with a pair of Christian Louboutin ‘So Kate’ pumps in the grey colorway. With all of her on-trend and bold looks, the multi-hyphenate continues to encourage her fans to dress up and get creative with their wardrobes.

Click through this gallery to see Tracee Ellis Ross’ best red carpet moments ever.