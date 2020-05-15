Tracee Ellis Ross’ Crescent Moon Catsuit Is an Elevated Twist on Loungewear

Leave it to Tracee Ellis Ross to find the perfect mix of trends and comfort.

The “Black-Ish” star took to Instagram to announce her first-ever song debut for her track “Love Myself” from her new movie “The High Note.” An excited Ross dolled herself and went live to share the details of the song with her fans, lounging in a catsuit-style set from celebrity-beloved brand Marine Serre.

Seen on the likes of Kylie Jenner and Beyoncé, Ross layered the brand’s moon-coated form-fitting long-sleeve top with matching full-footed tights. The stretchy raw-edge shirt retails for $195 at Ssense.com while the coordinating leggings are available for $335 courtesy of Farfetch.com.

The actress tacked on gold hoops and layered gold necklaces with her ensemble to add a little shine to the look as well.

Throughout her time in quarantine, the “Girlfriends” alumna has used social media as an outlet to connect with her fans. The star continued giving glimpses into both behind-the-scenes stylish moments from her television series as well as real-time looks at her workouts and home life.

When it comes to style, Ross’ closet isn’t lacking in designer labels either; a few brands in her collection include Christopher John Rogers, Loewe and Christian Louboutin. She also has starred in campaigns for Kenzo’s spring ’17 collection alongside Jessie Williams of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Click through the gallery to find more of Tracee Ellis Ross’ boldest style moments of all time.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.