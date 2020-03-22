Tracee Ellis Ross’ Jumpsuit & Fluffy Booties Are the Coziest Stay-at-Home Fashion

Tracee Ellis Ross is practicing social distancing just like the rest of us, and she’s doing so in cozy fashion.

The stylish actress posted an Instagram gallery on Saturday showing off her dressed-down look as she stays at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. While Ross often appears on the red carpet in jaw-dropping gowns, her laidback at home look includes just two easy pieces: a utilitarian-style jumpsuit and booties.

The shoes were clearly meant for indoor-use only, as they had soft soles that could become dirty and/or damaged from the Great Outdoors. The booties appeared to be manufactured of sheepskin with a cozy shearling lining.

“SAFE AT HOME ATTIRE #safeathome,” Ross captioned her Instagram post, which received more than 135,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

The “Black-ish” star is known for her statement-making, risk-taking style for red carpets, fashion show front rows and other public appearances. In recent months, she has selected eye-catching dresses from the likes of Christopher John Rogers, Loewe and Zuhair Murad. But with events brought to a standstill for the time being amidst the coronavirus outbreak, more casual ensembles are in order — both for celebrities and for students and employees who now find themselves working remotely.

If you’re looking for a pair of slipper-boots like Ross’ to wear while you’re stuck at home, consider ordering one of the styles below.

To Buy: Sorel Out ‘N About Bootie, $53 (was $90).

To Buy: Alpine by Dearfoams Moritz Bootie, $59.

To Buy: Minnetonka Sheepskin Slipper Boot, $68 to $70.

