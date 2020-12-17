Tracee Ellis Ross Gives Couture a Very 2020 Twist in a Feather-Coated Gown

Tracee Ellis Ross proved once more this week that, despite all the ups and downs of this year, she remains a forever style inspiration.

The “Black-Ish” actress took to Instagram yesterday to show off her very 2020 styling session with her stylist Karla Welch. For the occasion, Ellis Ross modeled a mix of couture designs with one continuous piece matched to every look: her N95 face mask.

The protective face gear remained on as the actress tried on everything from a feather-coated Alexandre Vauthier gown to a classic Marc Jacob sequins dress and a glittering silver fringed design courtesy of Valentino.

Despite most red carpet events going virtual this year, Ellis Ross has continued to show off her stylish designer-filled closet. From the set of her ABC sitcom to the comfort of her own home, the star’s socially distanced style has been one to watch.

Most recently, Ellis Ross stepped out of her “Black-Ish” trailer in white zip-front boilersuit, recognizable from its jumpsuit-like design with a loose-fitting, one-piece construction; she then tucked the glowing design under a standout coat from Coach. The outerwear comes from the brand’s recent collaboration inspired by the work of artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, featuring his designs across the surface of the coat. While the tan piece is currently sold out, it once retailed for $2,200 at Coach.com.

For footwear, the actress tapped Bottega Veneta in the brand’s Puddle, a rain boot-inspired pair with smooth rubber uppers and a cutoff ankle shaft. Set atop a chunky curved outsole, the wellie boot is made from 100% biodegradable polymer and is also a genderless design, wearable by all. You can shop the Puddle boots in a mix of colorways for $650 at BottegaVeneta.com.

As a modern style figure, Ellis Ross’ closet isn’t lacking in designer labels. Some of the luxe brands in her collection include Christopher John Rogers, Loewe and Christian Louboutin — and when it comes to her at-home fitness routine, you’ll find her in a mix of Asics sneakers, too. The “High Note” star also has starred in campaigns for Kenzo’s spring ’17 collection alongside Jessie Williams of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

