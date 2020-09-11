Tracee Ellis Ross Goes Full 2000s in Low-Rise Jeans and Thong Sandals

Tracee Ellis Ross brought back the 2000s with ease.

As seen on her Instagram page, the actress shared a throwback picture of herself and her “Girlfriends” costars posing in looks that combined a few of the decade’s biggest trends as they supported John Kerry’s 2004 presidential bid. Ellis herself modeled a “Kerry Para Presidente” T-shirt teamed with low-rise flare jeans and a chunky studded belt.

The “Black-Ish” star then completed the ensemble with classic 2000s thong-toe sandals, complete with dual brown and yellow layering.

Throughout her time in quarantine, the “Girlfriends” star has used social media as an outlet to connect with her fans about her series and about everyday life. And even as lockdown measures have eased, the star has continued to give glimpses into behind-the-scenes style moments from her TV series, as well as real-time looks at her home life and workouts.

Last week, the actress shared a look at her fitness routine in an unmissable neon yellow set. The outfit matched a cropped sports bra with high-rise leggings and a pair of DayGlo running shoes for a bold twist as she strapped on a set of ankle weights as well to take on a celeb-favorited Tracy Anderson Method routine.

As a modern style icon, Ross’ closet isn’t lacking in designer labels. Some of the luxe brands in her collection include Christopher John Rogers, Loewe and Christian Louboutin. She also has starred in campaigns for Kenzo’s spring ’17 collection alongside Jessie Williams of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

