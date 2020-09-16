Tracee Ellis Ross Shared the Best Fall-Ready Look — It Includes a Furry Coat & Platform Sandal Heels

In honor of #worldafroday, Tracee Ellis Ross shared an ultra-glamorous, monochromatic look that serves as outfit inspiration as we transition our wardrobes over to fall. The short video clip, shared to her personal Instagram account, shows the Pattern Beauty founder getting ready for a photoshoot in an eye-catching cream fur-like jacket.

It has layered detailing and was styled with a matching fringe bodysuit underneath. The ‘Girlfriends’ alum paired the outfit with a pair of strappy, platform sandal heels. They feature an open-toe, ankle strap detail, and tall block heel. She accessorized the ensemble with a statement necklace and a sparkling bangle bracelet.

Recently, the actress-singer turned entrepreneur has shared several sophisticated ensembles — showcasing how she styles her favorite heels for casual or nighttime occasions.

To honor the CFDA award winners, Ross shared a series of her favorite Fuschia-hued looks designed by Pyer Moss’s Kerby Jean-Raymond, Christopher John Rogers for his namesake label, and Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli, respectively.

For footwear, from the shoes’ red bottoms, it appears that she styled the first ensemble with a pair of neon yellow Christian Louboutin pumps. The second image features a pair of coordinating hot pink heeled sandals while in the last photo the gown leaves the shoes out of view.

Alongside recent highlights of Ross wearing casual thong sandals and DayGlo sneakers, it is clear that the multi-hyphenate’s footwear prowess mirrors her ever-growing list of professional achievements.

