Tracee Ellis Ross ‘Doesn’t Miss High Heels’ But Wears Them Anyway for Emmy Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross showed up for the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles in an incredible gold lame tiered halter gown from Alexandre Vauthier’s fall ’20 Couture collection.

For footwear, the “Black-Ish” actress chose a pair of matching gold Jimmy Choo heels. The sleek gold leather pointed toe pumps featured a slip-on style with a high stiletto heel and a branded insole.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Jimmy Choo Romy Pumps, $363

She accessorized the outfit with vintage gold jewelry from Tiffany and Co.

“How fun to get dressed up! Can’t say I miss the frenetic energy of the red carpet or wearing high heels, but boy do I miss a pretty dress!! #blackish #emmys,” Ross captioned her post to Instagram.

This year, Ross has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Dr. Rainbow Johnson in “Black-Ish”.

She and her stylist Karla Welch are donating her look to the Red Carpet Advocacy charity auction where 100% of the sales will go to the “When We All Vote” campaign. The campaign, founded by former First Lady Michelle Obama, aims to change culture around voting and bridge the representation gaps in both age and race.

Ross isn’t the only A-lister to donate her Emmy Awards red carpet look. Other nominees including Kerry Washington, Mark Ruffalo and Uzo Aduba will donate their outfits as well.

Earlier today, Ross shared a video throwing it back to last year’s Emmy Awards dressed in a puffy pink Valentino Haute Couture number from her previous red carpet look.