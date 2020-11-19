Tracee Ellis Ross’ Off-Duty Style Includes a Crop Top, Sweats & the Chunkiest Chain Clogs

Tracee Ellis Ross returned to the set of her hit series, “Black-Ish,” this week for a special episode and gave gans a glimpse at her behind-the-scenes attire.

The award-winning Fashion Icon paused for a quick mirror selfie in her dressing room trailer yesterday, showing off her off-duty outfit of a chic black crop top and comfy coordinating sweatpants.

Tracee Ellis Ross poses for a mirror selfie in her “Black-Ish” trailer, Nov. 18. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tracee Ellis Ross/Instagram

On her feet, the “High Note” star opted for one of this season’s most unexpected trends: clogs. Ellis Ross’ pair of choice comes from JW Anderson and features smooth black leather uppers with a loafer-inspired front atop a cork footbed. The real kicker of the style is the unmissable oversize chunky gold chain set atop the style for a bold finishing touch. You can find the slip-on designer shoes for $640 at Farfetch.com.

JW Anderson Chain Loafer clogs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Watch on FN

Clogs, like “ugly” sandals and ballet flats, are experiencing a revitalization amongst growing celebrity style trends and footwear favorites; the new appreciation for the classic slip-on style comes with an increased desire for comfort and stability in the fashion world amidst the current environment. Clogs fall in line with the regrowth of loungewear trends, slipper styles and more as influencers turn what once was considered taboo or plebian into the must-have pieces for fall. You can find the styles on everyone from Emma Roberts to Brooke Shields to now, Tracee Ellis Ross.

Throughout her time in quarantine, the “Girlfriends” star, in particular, has used social media as an outlet to connect with her fans about her series and about everyday life. And even as lockdown measures have eased, the star has continued to give glimpses into behind-the-scenes style moments from her TV series, as well as real-time looks at her home life and workouts in Asics sneakers.

As a modern style figure, her closet isn’t lacking in designer labels. Some of the luxe brands in her collection include Christopher John Rogers, Loewe and Christian Louboutin. She also has starred in campaigns for Kenzo’s spring ’17 collection alongside Jessie Williams of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Click through the gallery to check out more of Tracee Ellis Ross’ best and boldest looks over the years.