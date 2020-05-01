Tracee Ellis Ross Embraces Retro Glamour In a Silky Bodysuit + Sleek White Mules

Tracee Ellis Ross channeled a sultry, retro vibe for her own photo shoot.

The “Black-Ish” star posed in a satin and sheer-paneled bodysuit with layers of gold necklaces and chunky bracelets matched to metallic hoops. She boosted her frame and the elegance of the look with a set of sleek, classic white mules with a pointed toe, rounded vamp and open-back silhouette. The style resembles Jimmy Choo’s Rav 4-inch mules; while Ross’ colorway is currently sold out, an embellished take on the shoe retails for $1,195 at Farfetch.com.

She gave the post a relatable caption for anyone tired of sweats and loungewear, saying: “Sometimes a gal needs a bit of glamour in her life. I mean sheesh.”

Throughout her time in quarantine, the “Girlfriends” alumna has used social media as an outlet to connect with her fans. The stylish star continued giving glimpses into both behind-the-scenes stylish moments from her television series as well as real-time looks at her workouts and home life.

When it comes to style, Ross’ closet isn’t lacking in designer labels either; a few brands in her collection include Christopher John Rogers, Loewe and Christian Louboutin. She also has starred in campaigns for Kenzo’s spring ’17 collection alongside Jessie Williams of “Grey’s Anatomy”

Click through the gallery to see more of Tracee Ellis Ross’ most glamourous style moments.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.