Tracee Ellis Ross’ Velvet Blue Suit & Buzzy Futuristic Kicks Go Bold to Run Errands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Tracee Ellis Ross got her hands on one of this season’s buzziest pair of shoes and didn’t let them go to waste.

The “Black-Ish” star took a trip to Ulta yesterday in an unexpectedly glam look, opting for a blue velvet and corduroy blazer and pants set as she checked out the stock of her own Pattern Beauty line.

As if the colorful set wasn’t bold enough, Ellis Ross included a pair of Pyer Moss sneakers that come with a meaningful story.

The Pyer Moss by Kerby Jean-Raymond Sculpt 1 sneaker dropped on Oct. 3 as the brand’s first-ever shoe under its individual label — the brand has previously collaborated on a series of footwear silhouettes with Reebok.

The unique design features a chunky midsole coated in an unmissable yellow shell layered atop a mixed material white upper. The sneaker itself provides a powerful punch as does its backstory; Jean-Raymond explained on his own Instagram page before the style’s release that the design was three years in the making, writing: “years after Evan and I exchanged the initial sketches for these, they’re here. Production is a b**ch.”

Watch on FN

Three years after the style first came into fruition, the now sold-out Pyer Moss Sculpt 1 released for $595 in a black and yellow colorway; while the white iteration has yet to hit shelves, you can still shop its darker counterpart for $700 to $800 on resale site StockX.com.

Pyer Moss Sculpt 1. CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

As for Tracee Ellis Ross herself, throughout her time in quarantine, the “Girlfriends” star has used social media as an outlet to connect with her fans about her series and about everyday life. And even as lockdown measures have eased, the star has continued to give glimpses into behind-the-scenes style moments from her TV series, as well as real-time looks at her home life and workouts.

As a modern style icon, her closet isn’t lacking in designer labels. Some of the luxe brands in her collection include Christopher John Rogers, Loewe and Christian Louboutin. She also has starred in campaigns for Kenzo’s spring ’17 collection alongside Jessie Williams of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

While Tracee Ellis Ross’ sneakers may not be available yet, you can still achieve her wow-worthy color choice with these yellow and white pairs inspired by her style.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Olivela

To Buy: Axel Arigato Marathon Runners, $295.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

To Buy: Converse Popped Color Chuck 70, $85.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Ash Extreme Sneakers, $200.

Click through the gallery to have a look at more of Tracee Ellis Ross’ standout style moments over the years.