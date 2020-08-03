Tracee Ellis Ross Matches Her Sleek Bikini to Buzzy Travis Scott Air Jordans

Tracee Ellis Ross demonstrated a bold way to style your favorite sneakers for summer.
The 47-year-old modeled a black string bikini on her Instagram feed on Sunday afternoon, lounging about on a wooden bench in a makeshift version of a pool party. As she soaked up the sun, the “Black-Ish” star also threw in a buzzy pair of rare sneakers courtesy of Travis Scott.
The Golden Globe Award-winning actress kicked her look up a notch with her addition of the Jordan Brand sneakers. Coming from the rapper’s collaboration with the athletic powerhouse, the neutral-toned pair debuted in May 2019. Available with black laces as well as pink, the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG features contrast uppers with suede overlays and a sail midsole.
Though they once retailed for just $175, the sneakers now resell from $1,120 to $2,400 at StockX.com.
Throughout her time in quarantine, the “High Note” star has used social media as an outlet to connect with her fans about the film and about everyday life. And even as lockdown measures have eased, the star has continued to give glimpses into behind-the-scenes style moments from her TV series, as well as real-time looks at her home life and workouts.
As a modern style icon, Ross’ closet isn’t lacking in designer labels. Some of the luxe brands in her collection include Christopher John Rogers, Loewe and Christian Louboutin. She also has starred in campaigns for Kenzo’s spring ’17 collection alongside Jessie Williams of “Grey’s Anatomy.”
