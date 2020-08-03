Tracee Ellis Ross Matches Her Sleek Bikini to Buzzy Travis Scott Air Jordans

Tracee Ellis Ross demonstrated a bold way to style your favorite sneakers for summer.

The 47-year-old modeled a black string bikini on her Instagram feed on Sunday afternoon, lounging about on a wooden bench in a makeshift version of a pool party. As she soaked up the sun, the “Black-Ish” star also threw in a buzzy pair of rare sneakers courtesy of Travis Scott.

The Golden Globe Award-winning actress kicked her look up a notch with her addition of the Jordan Brand sneakers. Coming from the rapper’s collaboration with the athletic powerhouse, the neutral-toned pair debuted in May 2019. Available with black laces as well as pink, the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG features contrast uppers with suede overlays and a sail midsole.

Though they once retailed for just $175, the sneakers now resell from $1,120 to $2,400 at StockX.com.

