Tracee Ellis Ross Glistens in a Plunging Golden Gown With Matching Sandals + More at Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party

By Ella Chochrek
tracee ellis ross, gold dress, vanity fair, oscars, 2020
Tracee Ellis Ross
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Tracee Ellis Ross glistened in gold from head to toe on the red carpet at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party in Los Angeles.

The “Black-ish” star wore a sparkling golden Zuhair Murad gown with a plunging neckline and a cape. On her feet, Ross wore a pair of strappy gold sandals that matched her dress. The actress completed her look with Jennifer Meyer earrings.

Tracee Ellis Ross, gold dress, plunging gown, sandals, Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020Wearing Zuhair Murad Same Outfit as catwalk model *10532162d
Tracee Ellis Ross
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Olivia Wilde wore a black Fendi dress with long sleeves and a low neckline. The 2020 Independent Spirit Award winner’s heel-hiding gown featured sparkling detail at the bust and down on side of the bodice.

Olivia Wilde, fendi dress, plunging gown, Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Olivia Wilde
CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Shutterstock

Sofia Vergara looked chic in a trumpet-shaped black gown with sparkling embellishment throughout. The “Modern Family” actress accessorized with diamond jewels and wore her hair down.

Sofia Vergara, black dress with embellishment, trumpet gown, Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Sofia Vergara
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Jessica Alba sparkled in a strapless Atelier Versace gown, which was low-cut with fringe at the skirt. The Honest Co. founder accessorized with a silver clutch.

Jessica Alba, versace gown, celebrity style, red carpet, Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020Wearing Atelier Versace
Jessica Alba
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Other red carpet arrivals include Katherine McPhee, Sarah Paulson and Rashida Jones. Stars are expected to continue arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar party as the night goes on.

