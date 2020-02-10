Tracee Ellis Ross Glistens in a Plunging Golden Gown With Matching Sandals + More at Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party

Tracee Ellis Ross glistened in gold from head to toe on the red carpet at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party in Los Angeles.

The “Black-ish” star wore a sparkling golden Zuhair Murad gown with a plunging neckline and a cape. On her feet, Ross wore a pair of strappy gold sandals that matched her dress. The actress completed her look with Jennifer Meyer earrings.

Tracee Ellis Ross CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Olivia Wilde wore a black Fendi dress with long sleeves and a low neckline. The 2020 Independent Spirit Award winner’s heel-hiding gown featured sparkling detail at the bust and down on side of the bodice.

Olivia Wilde CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Shutterstock

Sofia Vergara looked chic in a trumpet-shaped black gown with sparkling embellishment throughout. The “Modern Family” actress accessorized with diamond jewels and wore her hair down.

Sofia Vergara CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Jessica Alba sparkled in a strapless Atelier Versace gown, which was low-cut with fringe at the skirt. The Honest Co. founder accessorized with a silver clutch.

Jessica Alba CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Other red carpet arrivals include Katherine McPhee, Sarah Paulson and Rashida Jones. Stars are expected to continue arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar party as the night goes on.

