Tracee Ellis Ross Wore This $35 Outfit to Re-Create Her 2002 Best-Dressed List Look

While it’s no secret that early 2000s styles are back in fashion, Tracee Ellis Ross confirms that some of these trendy silhouettes remain timeless.

After a plethora of audience requests, the Pattern Beauty founder re-created her iconic ensemble for the 2002 Harper’s Bazaar Best-Dressed List photoshoot and wore the same pieces that feel as modern as they did nearly two decades ago. For this historically-chic look, the “Girlfriends” alumna disclosed that she styled a $35 dress that she found at a vintage store in San Francisco, Calif., for the editorial.

This dress features a black and white windowpane pattern in a long-sleeve mini silhouette and was styled off-the-shoulder for the image. She teamed it with a white headscarf in a coordinating windowpane print, tying the monochrome pieces together for a cohesive and dynamic outfit.

For footwear, Ross finished off this ensemble with a pair of tan heeled boots, which, from the narrow silhouette and compact lace-up detail, appear strikingly similar to those from Manolo Blahnik in the same era. The “Black-ish” actress’ shoes seem to have a leather construction and feature an ankle-length shaft with a sharp pointed toe, a tall stiletto heel, and off-center lace-up detailing.

Watch on FN

These shoes embody elements from the luxury footwear label’s Timberland-inspired boots that they created during the same period. The designer revived this silhouette for the brand’s Rihanna x Manolo Blahnik Savage Collection, which debuted in Nov. 2016.

Related 19 Fashion Coffee Table Books All Footwear Fanatics Should Own Tracee Ellis Ross Makes Athleisure Glam in Biker Shorts, Crop Top & the Smallest Purse You'll See Today Manolo Blahnik Set to Reveal Strong Financial Report

On the heels of the new year, these cold weather-ready boots are one of 2020’s hottest footwear trends. Stylish celebrity fans of the silhouette include Katie Holmes, Kristin Cavallari, and Kate Hudson, among others.

Some of Ross’ other favorite shoe styles include sneakers from brands, such as Asics, DayGlo, and the buzzy Pyer Moss Sculpt 1 sneaker, as well as cozy slippers to wear while staying at home.

Embrace the buzzy hiking boot trend with the more affordable lace-up styles below.

To Buy: Sorel Cate Lace Boot, $190.

To Buy: Timberland Tillston Boot, $120.

To Buy: Dr. Martens Leona Boot, $170.

Click through this gallery to see some of Tracee Ellis Ross’ best all-time red carpet looks.