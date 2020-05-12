Tracee Ellis Ross Matches Her Catsuit to Her Asics Sneakers for At-Home Workout

Tracee Ellis Ross is continuing to work out while stuck at home in quarantine.

The “Girlfriends” alum took to Instagram yesterday to share a video of herself stretching. In the clip, she appeared to be clad either in an all-black catsuit or in a tank top and leggings that blended into each other.

For shoes, the “Black-ish” star appeared to be wearing the Asics Gel-Kayano 24. The sold-out style featured a FluidRide midsole with a combination of bounce-back and cushioning properties, a multidirectional stretch mesh FluidFit upper and an exoskeletal heel counter for improved fit and support. Although the Gel-Kayano 24 is no longer available, the Asics website stocks an updated version of the Gel-Kayano model for $160.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Asics

Ellis Ross captioned her Instagram post: “when it all seems absurd and a laugh and a dance break is the best option.”

Ellis Ross has sported the same pair of kicks before. For an April workout at home, she teamed the shoes with a black sports bra and purple liquid leggings from Carbon 38.

While Ellis Ross has been clad mostly in casual attire while stuck at home, she is known for her risk-taking, over-the-top red carpet style. So far in 2020, she has hit the red carpet in styles from Christopher John Rogers and Zuhair Murad. The A-lister puts together her standout looks with the assistance of celebrity stylist Karla Welch, who also counts Justin Bieber, Olivia Wilde and America Ferrera as clients.

