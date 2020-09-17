From Rita Moreno to Selena Quintanilla, Hispanic stars have a legacy of making impactful fashion statements that go on to become trends.

Stars from Central and South America, Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean continue to infuse cultural signifiers from their heritage into their dress as a point of pride. Last year, FN nominated Colombian pop star J Balvin for our 2019 Style Influencer of the Year Award. Balvin’s colorful style has led him to work on partnerships with big names in fashion such as StockX, Guess and Mike Amiri, the winner of FN’s 2018 Emerging Talent Award. The singer is part of a new crop of Latin American musicians who carry on the legacy of redefining music and style.

Below, take a look at FN’s roundup of the Top Latinx Influencers in Fashion today in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month that takes place from Sept. 15-Oct. 15.

J Balvin

“When I was a kid, I was always curious to dress differently, but I’m still finding my style,” said Balvin at the 2019 Footwear News Achievement Awards, where he was awarded Style Influencer of the Year. The reggaeton singer is known for his signature style which includes bold fashion statements with colorful pieces and luxury fashion staples.

This year the Colombian pop star has worked with several brands in fashion and footwear. In March, he launched an expansive capsule collection with Guess for men, women and children. Balvin also shared the stage with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show with fellow reggaeton star, Bad Bunny.

Rumors have been circulating all year that Balvin and Nike will also be releasing an Air Jordan 1 together, but an official release date has not been announced yet.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez continues to reign as the queen of style. The Nuyorican star continues to shine in Coach’s fall ’20 campaign. The Coach ambassador reportedly has also teamed up with the luxury leatherwares brand on a $495 bag that’s expected to be released for the holidays.

The 51-year-old entertainer hasn’t lost her eye for style both on camera and off. The “World of Dance” judge wowed fans throughout the season by pulling show-stopping looks such as re-creating a “Jenny From the Block” moment complete with towering heels for the show back in July. On social media, fans of her outfits re-created her looks throughout the season under #WODOutfitCheck. J-Lo also wore several shoe styles from her DSW collection that launched earlier this year.

Lopez not only continues to be busy with several fashion-related projects but also has the exclusives on some of the hottest drops. The Bronx-born entertainer has been spotted in Jimmy Choo x Timberland bedazzled boots as well as the highly-coveted Air Dior sneaker.

Rosalía

The Spanish pop star continues to fuse her Latin heritage with her own personal star in the music, fashion and now beauty sphere. The Latinx fashion influencer recently launched a lipstick collaboration with MAC makeup, paying homage to the significance of the red lip in Hispanic and Latin American culture. In addition to snatching up a Grammy for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album in February, Rosalía was also the first Spanish female artist to ever perform at award show.

The pop star continues to bring elements of traditional flamenco style into the 21st century through her music and personal style. The “Malamente” singer works with stylist Samantha Burkhart, who also styles Billie Eilish, Poppy and Sia. She also made an appearance in Cardi B’s “WAP” music video.

Bad Bunny

Like J Balvin and Rosalía, Bad Bunny is another Latinx artist that has come to the forefront in defining style and music in recent years. The Puerto Rican reggaeton star graced the cover of Rolling Stone in May and recently announced he will host a live stream concert on Univision’s platform Uforia.

Throughout his career, the "Yo Perreo Sola" singer continuously pulls off eye-catching outfits, including a jacket that featured 13,000 Swarovski crystals he wore during his halftime performance with Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and J Balvin during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

Selena Gomez

The former Disney channel star continues to forge ahead as an influence in fashion, music and beauty. Most recently, the Mexican-American songstress recently launched a beauty line and starred in the K-pop music video “Ice Cream” by Blackpink.

Gomez also is Allure magazine’s October cover girl, furthermore establishing herself as a triple force in entertainment, fashion and beauty.

Demi Lovato

Fellow former Disney Channel star Demi Lovato continues to make waves in the music and fashion industry. The Mexican-Spanish-American actress just released a music video with DJ persona Marshmello for their song “Ok Not To Be Ok” in a vibrant pink gown.

Additionally, Lovato has been making headlines with her personal style. She has been spotted out and about with her fiancé, Max Ehrich in eye-catching outfits and designer shoes from cutting-edge brands such as Amina Muaddi.

Sofia Vergara

The Colombia model-turned-actress always stuns in statement-worthy outfits while maintaining a series of partnerships in the fashion and footwear world. The “America’s Got Talent” judge has been stepping up her fashion game alongside supermodel and fellow judge Heidi Klum as of late in bold outfits and towering heels.

In addition to pulling fashion statements on the hit-NBC show, Vergara recently launched a fall collection of jeans from her namesake denim line, Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara, which is sold at Walmart. Additionally, she models styles from her debut eyewear collection with glasses company Foster Grant. Earlier this year Vergara also starred in Dolce & Gabbana’s campaign for the label’s Devotion handbag.