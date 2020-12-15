Timothée Chalamet Channels Christmas in a Green Jacket, Red Track Pants & Designer Kicks

Timothée Chalamet broke out his comfiest off-duty attire today to take on the dropping temperatures in New York.

Following his hosting stint on “Saturday Night Live” this past weekend, the actor ventured out around the city this morning in a designer-filled look. The street style outfit included a green zip-up Prada puffer jacket layered over a black sweatshirt and bright red pants; the track pants come from Adidas and feature the brand’s signature Three Stripes in contrasting white stitching. Similar designs retail for $65 at Adidas.com.

Timothée Chalamet steps out and about in New York, Dec. 15. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

A closer view of Timothée Chalamet’s designer sneakers. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

To top off the athletic-chic pieces, the “Little Women” actor opted for a classic design courtesy of Celine. The mid-top sneakers feature smooth leather uppers with contrasting overlays and a perforated toe; secured with a cross-foot strap, the design also includes a contrasting black collar and padded finish. You can shop the style for $760 at Celine.com.

More often than not, you can find the “Call Me By Your Name” actor in on-trend sneakers when it comes to his street style looks. Recent picks include gray smooth high-top kicks from Tretorn (available for $52 on Amazon) as well as buzzy sneakers courtesy of Nike and Travis Scott.

The Cactus Jack x Nike SB Dunk Lows come with unhemmed printed panels are layered over an intricate plaid quarter patch and a khaki toe box, topped with rope-like laces. The recognizable “Cactus Jack” branding is emblazoned on the tongue as well. When the “Astroworld” rapper dropped a selection of his Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers via Shop.travisscott.com, the pairs quickly sold out with their original $150 price tag. Now on resale site StockX, pairs resell from $1,520 up to $3,499.

Beyond on-trend sneakers and relaxed street style looks, Chalamet also has an impressive repertoire of red carpet ensembles. From sleek Haider Ackermann suits with Western-style boots to a satin Prada tracksuit and chunky boots, the New York native knows a thing or two about standing out from the crowd — he even styles his own attire, opting against the norm of having a seasoned stylist for major events.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Timothée Chalamet’s best looks over the years.