Timothée Chalamet Masters Off-Duty Style in a Graphic Tee, Bucket Hat & Classic High Tops

Timothée Chalamet gave his almost 11 million followers a glimpse into his relaxed yet stylish off-duty attire this week.

The “Little Women” actor stopped by Brooklyn Brewery in New York yesterday in a comfy combination, teaming a long-sleeve graphic T-shirt with navy sweat shorts and a coordinating navy face mask. Chalamet then topped the outfit off with a fishing-style bucket hat for a unique touch up top.

As for footwear, the 24-year-old star opted to tuck slouched crew socks down into a pair of worn-in all-white lace-up sneakers. The high-top pair featured classic design elements — think canvas uppers, metallic eyestays and a lifted midsole — seen in shoes from Nike, Converse and more hit brands.

More often than not, you can find the “Call Me By Your Name” actor in on-trend sneakers when it comes to his street style looks. Recent picks include gray smooth high-top kicks from Tretorn (available for $52 on Amazon) as well as buzzy sneakers courtesy of Nike and Travis Scott.

The Cactus Jack x Nike SB Dunk Lows come with unhemmed printed panels are layered over an intricate plaid quarter patch and a khaki toe box, topped with rope-like laces. The recognizable “Cactus Jack” branding is emblazoned on the tongue as well. When the “Astroworld” rapper dropped a selection of his Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers via Shop.travisscott.com, the pairs quickly sold out with their original $150 price tag. Now on resale site StockX, pairs resell from $1,520 up to $3,499.

Beyond on-trend sneakers and relaxed street style looks, Chalamet also has an impressive repertoire of red carpet ensembles. From sleek Haider Ackermann suits with Western-style boots to a satin Prada tracksuit and chunky boots, the New York native knows a thing or two about standing out from the crowd — he even styles his own attire, opting against the norm of having a seasoned stylist for major events.

