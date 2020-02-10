Timothée Chalamet Gets Roasted for His Unexpected Prada ‘Valet’ Outfit on Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

Timothée Chalamet has become known for his daring, avant-garde red carpet style.
The 24-year-old “Call Me by Your Name” star, who presented the award for best adapted screenplay alongside Natalie Portman, turned heads as he posed for the cameras in a sporty navy satin Prada suit with a white shirt and a pair of chunky black patent leather ankle boots.
The jacket featured black accents, a popped collar and zipper closure in lieu of buttons. Meanwhile, the trousers were designed with a stretchy ribbed trim. He pulled the look together with white gold, ruby diamond, and platinum Cartier brooch.
But Twitter has been having some fun roasting his attire, comparing him to a gas station attendant, a bell boy, a valet and so on. “Congrats Timothée Chalamet for his promotion to gas station manager,” one tweet read.
Another user quipped, “he looks like a serial killer valet.” Meanwhile, another user compared him to Milo Ventimiglia’s character Jess from “Gilmore Girls.”
Check out more fashion people are talking about from the 92nd annual Academy Awards.
