Timothée Chalamet Gets Roasted for His Unexpected Prada ‘Valet’ Outfit on Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

Timothée Chalamet has become known for his daring, avant-garde red carpet style.

The 24-year-old “Call Me by Your Name” star, who presented the award for best adapted screenplay alongside Natalie Portman, turned heads as he posed for the cameras in a sporty navy satin Prada suit with a white shirt and a pair of chunky black patent leather ankle boots.

Timothée Chalamet wearing a navy satin Prada suit with black patent leather boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The jacket featured black accents, a popped collar and zipper closure in lieu of buttons. Meanwhile, the trousers were designed with a stretchy ribbed trim. He pulled the look together with white gold, ruby diamond, and platinum Cartier brooch.

Timothée Chalamet and Margot Robbie sharing a moment on the red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

But Twitter has been having some fun roasting his attire, comparing him to a gas station attendant, a bell boy, a valet and so on. “Congrats Timothée Chalamet for his promotion to gas station manager,” one tweet read.

Another user quipped, “he looks like a serial killer valet.” Meanwhile, another user compared him to Milo Ventimiglia’s character Jess from “Gilmore Girls.”

People think Timothée Chalamet's Oscars tracksuit makes him look like a gas station worker and Jess from ‘Gilmore Girls’ https://t.co/7YCFy9iq9W #business pic.twitter.com/ccSf0VaXH4 — HP Targeting, Inc. (@HPTarget) February 10, 2020

Timothée Chalamet looks like a mashup between a ghostbuster & 1930s Boy Scout. Investigating the paranormal or selling me thin mints?? pic.twitter.com/pld4bUmBps — Taylor Baillargeon (@taybaill) February 10, 2020

#TimotheeChalamet’s #oscars outfit is so underwhelming. He looks like a serial killer valet. pic.twitter.com/2v1ErH88AD — carolyn molina (@carolynmpreston) February 10, 2020

Why is Timothee Chalamet dressed like he's a bell boy at an Illuminati hotel pic.twitter.com/TSoap2RVlw — Ben (@benny_blackout) February 10, 2020

Check out more fashion people are talking about from the 92nd annual Academy Awards.

