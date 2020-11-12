Tiffany Trump Goes All Red With Black Pumps at the White House

Tiffany Trump returned to the White House this week in a bold color choice.

The first daughter opted for a layered red look for the occasion, teaming a single-button blazer with a classic blouse and tailored trousers. The outfit comes from Zang Toi, a Malaysian native designer with his brand rooted in New York.

To complete the look, Tiffany added in a set of black round-toe patent pumps for a height boost.

Tiffany’s look last night falls in line with her go-to outfit repertoire. When it comes to her typical style, she tends to opt for twists on classic wares. In addition to leg-lengthening nude pumps, the University of Pennsylvania alum is also a fan of black or white pointed-toe stilettos, as well as sleek sneakers and ballet flats. Among her favorite labels is Aruna Seth, and she has several times opted for the designer’s butterfly-adorned silhouettes for public appearances.

Yesterday, in honor of Veterans Day, Tiffany’s father, President Donald Trump, and his wife, Melania Trump, visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., today for a wreath-laying ceremony.

The first lady opted for a textured, knit black and gray coat dress for the solemn occasion. Despite continued COVID-19 infections within members of the White House, Melania and her husband both opted against wearing a face mask for the outdoor ceremony. The disputed decision to go maskless comes after both the president and the first lady’s own battle with the virus as well as the news last week that White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, had tested positive for the coronavirus

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive to participate in a Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. CREDIT: AP

Meanwhile, President-Elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill placed a wreath yesterday at the Philadelphia Korean War Memorial. World leaders have extended congratulations to Biden, who was declared the victor of the presidential election last Saturday, however, Trump has refused to concede.

