Tiffany Trump Wears a Lilac Look With Embellished White Heels at the State of the Union Address

It’s only February, but Tiffany Trump’s latest outfit had spring vibes.

The Georgetown Law student attended father President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday wearing a pastel ensemble. Trump seemed ready for warmer weather a two-piece lilac set with a belt cinching in the waist.

Tiffany Trump waits for her father to arrive at the 2020 State of the Union on Feb. 4. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, the first daughter selected a pair of white pumps with a pointed toe, stiletto heel and sparkling embellishment at the toe. She wore her hair down and accessorized with hoop earrings and a glittering choker necklace.

Trump’s shoes tonight looked similar to her heels for an election campaign rally in Orlando, Fla. in summer 2019. For the June rally, the University of Pennsylvania grad wore a knee-high navy blazer dress that belted at the waist. Her shoes had crystal buckles that added some flair to the otherwise businesslike look.

(L-R): Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump and Eric Trump, senior adviser Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr., watch as President Donald Trump speaks at his re-election kickoff rally in Orlando, Fla. in 2019. CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Shutterstock

The president’s daughter is a big fan of a British shoe label, Aruna Seth, that makes embellished heels like tonight’s pair.

“I love Tiffany’s style — it’s very young, elegant and feminine. We met a couple of years ago, and she has been very supportive of my brand,” Seth said. “She loves the quality and the comfort.”

