Tiffany Trump Goes Patriotic for the 4th of July in Red, White and Blue With Embellished Pumps

Tiffany Trump went for a patriotic look as she jetted off to Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota on July 3.

The first daughter looked stylish in a knitted dress with a pleated skirt from British high-street brand Ted Baker. The white dress features red and navy stripe detailing on the skirt, cuffs and neckline. On Bloomingdales.com, the frock is available for purchase now with a $329 price tag.

Tiffany Trump en route to Mount Rushmore, July 3. CREDIT: Alex Brandon/Rex Shutterstock

A close-up look at Tiffany Trump’s embellished pumps. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

For footwear, Trump selected white pumps set on a stiletto heel, which featured glittered embellishment at the toes. She was accompanied by boyfriend Michael Boulos, who matched her in a navy suit complete with white button-down and red and white polka-dot necktie.

Trump appeared to be clad in the same white heels she sported in February while watching father President Donald Trump deliver the State of Union address. That day, she teamed her embellished white pumps with a pastel purple ensemble.

The Georgetown Law alum went for similar pumps as well at an election campaign rally in Orlando, Fla. in summer 2019. For the June rally, she wore a knee-high navy blazer dress that belted at the waist, teamed with white heels that came complete with crystal buckles.

(L-R): Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump and Eric Trump. CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Rex Shutterstock

When it comes to her typical style, the president’s daughter tends to opt for classic-chic wares, favoring pointed-toe pumps in shades such as beige and black, as well as sleek sneakers and ballet flats. Among her favorite labels is Aruna Seth.

“I love Tiffany’s style — it’s very young, elegant and feminine. We met a couple of years ago, and she has been very supportive of my brand,” Seth told FN in 2019. “She loves the quality and the comfort.”

While Trump has proven to be a big fan of embellished white pumps for a variety of occasions, British radio host Ashley Roberts proved that the Ted Baker dress goes just as well as with red. She sported the same dress with pointed-toe red pumps while out and about today in London.

Ashley Roberts out and about in a Ted Baker dress with red heels in London on July 6. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Below, we’ve rounded up some heels to help you achieve a similar look to the first daughter.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: J. Renee Desdemona Embellished Pump, $90.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Ted Baker Darlils, $167 (was $240).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Badgley Mischka Women’s Cher Pump, $225.

