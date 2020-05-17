Tiffany Trump Celebrates Her Law School Graduation in Summery Tank Top + Worn-In White Loafers

It’s official: Tiffany Trump is finished with law school.

The first daughter, 26, celebrated her graduation from Georgetown Law on Instagram today, sharing a collage of images. In the largest photo, Trump can be seen holding a sign for the Georgetown Law Cyberlaw Society. The socialite sports a gray tank top with pink baseball cap and worn-in white loafers in the image. It’s unclear whether her pink bottoms are a pair of shorts or a skirt.

When it comes to footwear, Trump, who attended University of Pennsylvania as an undergrad, tends to favor classic styles like pointed-toed pumps or sleek sandals. In terms of brands, she is a big fan of Aruna Seth’s feminine styles, which feature signature butterfly crystal embellishments. Seth told FN in May 2019 that Trump’s aesthetics are in sync with her own.

“I love Tiffany’s style — it’s very young, elegant and feminine. We met a couple of years ago, and she has been very supportive of my brand,” Seth said. “She loves the quality and the comfort.”

For appearances at the White House or other high-profile events, Trump mostly can be spotted in high heels, but when she’s on the go, the president’s daughter tends to select more casual footwear. For instance, she owns slip-on espadrille-sneaker hybrids and strappy metallic ballet flats.

Trump’s in-person graduation ceremony was canceled due to the pandemic, but she finished her final classes last week after three years at Georgetown Law.

