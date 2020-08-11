Tiffany Trump’s Style Favorites Include 5-Inch Heels & Lots of Color

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Tiffany Trump is a master of classic-chic style.

When it comes to her typical style, Trump tends to opt for twists on classic wares. In addition to leg-lengthening nude pumps, the University of Pennsylvania alum is also a fan of black or white pointed-toe stilettos, as well as sleek sneakers and ballet flats. Among her favorite labels is Aruna Seth, and she has several times opted for the designer’s butterfly-adorned silhouettes for public appearances.

“I love Tiffany’s style — it’s very young, elegant and feminine. We met a couple of years ago, and she has been very supportive of my brand,” Seth told FN in 2019. “She loves the quality and the comfort.”

In March, the first daughter showed how to blend said quality and comfort in a white top, sleek black skinny jeans and a patriotic set of flats. The red, white and blue pair featured a metallic cross-foot tie for a stylish finishing touch.

Just weeks earlier in February of this year, the recent law school graduate went glam for her father President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. She lived up to her name in a Tiffany blue two-piece jacket and skirt set, matched to embellished white pumps for a pop of glitter.

Before the more formal event, though, Tiffany showed off her off-duty style as she celebrated the last first day of law school back in 2019. In addition to her $1,980 printed Fendi tote, she incorporated even more texture with her choice of a polka dot wrap dress; on her feet, she selected one of her go-to styles for casual occasions: a rope-coated espadrille slip on with quilted navy uppers.

Like her father’s wife Melania Trump, Tiffany is also a major fan of footwear from Christian Louboutin. Last summer, it was the brand’s New Very Privé peep-toe pumps, set atop a lifted platform and an almost 5-inch heel. The first daughter matched the heels to a semi-sheer blouse and lilac trousers while visiting London but you can try them out for yourself for $845 at Saks.com.

