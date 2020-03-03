Tiffany Trump Looks Classic-Chic in Black Skinny Jeans & Strappy Flats at the White House

Tiffany Trump made a case for understated, classic style in an image posted to her Instagram account early this morning.

In the photo, taken at the White House, the first daughter wears a white mock neck top with black trim and a pair of black skinny jeans.

For footwear, Trump chose a pair of almond-toe flats with a pink base, black trim and strappy detailing at the ankle.

The University of Pennsylvania alum wore her hair in waves cascading down her shoulder and opted for minimal jewelry, with just a few gold-tone bracelets. She captioned the image with a graphic of a peace sign and a heart.

When it comes to footwear, the president’s daughter tends to favor classic styles like pointed-toed pumps or sleek sandals. In terms of brands, she is a big fan of Aruna Seth’s feminine styles, which feature signature butterfly crystal embellishments. Seth told FN in May 2019 that Trump’s aesthetics are in sync with her own.

Tiffany Trump at Easter services with boyfriend Michael Boulos on April 21, 2019 wearing Aruna Seth pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“I love Tiffany’s style — it’s very young, elegant and feminine. We met a couple of years ago, and she has been very supportive of my brand,” Seth said. “She loves the quality and the comfort.”

If you like the look of Trump’s flats, consider shopping one of the below options.

To Buy: Aquazzura Ballet Flats, $229 (was $560).

To Buy: Charles Albert Ghille Flat, $9 to $15.

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Manzie Ballet Flat, $50.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

