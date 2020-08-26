Tiffany Trump Does a Tiffany-Blue Suit With Flared Split Legs at Republican National Convention

Tiffany Trump lived up to her name in a Tiffany-blue suit. The daughter of President Donald Trump took to the podium tonight during the Republican National Convention.

The Georgetown Law School graduate had on a blazer over a sparkling, embellished blouse. Her trousers incorporated flared legs that were split at the side.

Tiffany Trump CREDIT: AP

While her shoes weren’t visible under the long pant legs, Tiffany often reaches for pumps for public engagements. It would be no surprise if she opted for a nude style, of which she frequents, or black or white pointed-toe stilettos. For less formal affairs, she wears designer sneakers and ballet flats. Among her favorite labels is Aruna Seth, whose butterfly-adorned silhouettes are among her favorites.

“I love Tiffany’s style — it’s very young, elegant and feminine. We met a couple of years ago, and she has been very supportive of my brand,” Seth told FN in 2019. “She loves the quality and the comfort.”

Other famous names delivering speeches include her brother Eric Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and first lady Melania Trump.

The four-night event concludes Thursday with remarks from Ivanka Trump.