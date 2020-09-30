Tiffany Trump’s Presidential Debate Look Includes a Classic Dress & Matching Face Mask

Tiffany Trump joined her half-sister Ivanka Trump as well as her sister-in-law, Lara Trump, for the first presidential debate last night in Cleveland, Ohio, as President Donald Trump conversed with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Also accompanied by Kimberly Guilfoyle, the first daughter showed off her classic style for the event in a navy dress; the design featured a subtle V-neck drop with a layered pleated skirt across the bodice and relaxed three-quarter sleeves. She accented the outfit with a matching satin blue face mask and a gold chain necklace.

(L-R) Lara Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Tiffany Trump at the first 2020 Presidential Debate in Cleveland, Sept. 29. CREDIT: AP

(L-) Kimberly Guilfoyle, Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump and Tiffany Trump at the first 2020 Presidential Debate in Cleveland, Sept. 29. CREDIT: AP

While Tiffany opted for her navy dress, her sister-in-law Lara decided on a black shift dress for her look of the evening as Guilfoyle had on matching white pants and peplum shirt combination. Ivanka herself opted for an all-white look in a $3,100 Gabriella Hearst tie-waist jacket with matching tailored pants.

The group was also joined by first lady Melania Trump who wore a pinstripe suit from Dolce & Gabbana with her go-to Manolo Blahnik pumps for the debate.

Watch on FN

As for Tiffany herself, the navy look falls in line with her go-to outfit repertoire. When it comes to her typical style, she tends to opt for twists on classic wares. In addition to leg-lengthening nude pumps, the University of Pennsylvania alum is also a fan of black or white pointed-toe stilettos, as well as sleek sneakers and ballet flats. Among her favorite labels is Aruna Seth, and she has several times opted for the designer’s butterfly-adorned silhouettes for public appearances.

Click through the gallery to see more of Tiffany Trump’s top style moments over the years.