Tiffany Trump Is Classic-Chic in Her Sweet Polka-Dot Dress & Pointed-Toe Black Pumps at the White House

Tiffany Trump is a law school graduate, and President Donald Trump is a proud father.

The president took to Instagram yesterday to congratulate her daughter on graduating from Georgetown Law.

In the image shared to President Trump’s account, Tiffany was clad in a white and black polka-dot dress that cut just above the knee. For footwear, the first daughter selected pointed-toe black pumps set on a slim stiletto heel; the shoes appeared to be fabricated from leather. The pumps boasted a low-cut vamp and topline, features that create the illusion of longer legs by drawing the eye upward. Tiffany accessorized with a pearl necklace and a cuff bracelet.

Meanwhile, her dad wore a navy suit with a pastel yellow tie and shiny black dress shoes.

“Congratulations to my daughter, Tiffany, on graduating from Georgetown Law. Great student, great school. Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff!” the president captioned his Instagram post.

When it comes to her typical style, Tiffany tends to opt for classic-chic wares, favoring pointed-toe pumps in shades such as beige and black, as well as sleek sneakers and ballet flats. Among the University of Pennsylvania alum’s favorite brands is Aruna Seth.

“I love Tiffany’s style — it’s very young, elegant and feminine. We met a couple of years ago, and she has been very supportive of my brand,” Seth told FN in 2019. “She loves the quality and the comfort.”

