Tiffany Trump Takes NYC in Classic Loafers With Mom Marla Maples in Athleisure

Tiffany Trump stepped out for a mini family outing in New York on Tuesday.

The first daughter was spotted walking around the city ahead of her mother, Marla Maples, in the early afternoon after running errands with her boyfriend. Tiffany went for a relaxed look for the outing, tucking a floral blouse into a flowing midi skirt.

The recent law school graduate accented her look with a heart-coated face mask that she kept secured in a stylish manner with a beaded face mask chain.

Tiffany Trump steps out in New York, Sept. 1. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Tiffany Trump’s loafers. CREDIT: MEGA

On her feet, the 26-year-old decided on a set of white round-toe leather loafers, accented by a textured outsole and a looped metallic chain across the uppers.

Joining Tiffany Trump was her mother, Marla Maples. The actress and Donald Trump’s second ex-wife opted for a more casual look for the outing, matching lilac purple legging with an off-white athleisure tank and green and pink-accented workout sneakers.

Marla Maples steps out in New York behind daughter Tiffany Trump, Sept. 1. CREDIT: MEGA

As for Tiffany herself, the floral look falls in line with her go-to outfit repertoire. When it comes to her typical style, she tends to opt for twists on classic wares. In addition to leg-lengthening nude pumps, the University of Pennsylvania alum is also a fan of black or white pointed-toe stilettos, as well as sleek sneakers and ballet flats. Among her favorite labels is Aruna Seth, and she has several times opted for the designer’s butterfly-adorned silhouettes for public appearances.

Most recently, Tiffany was invited to speak at the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Aug. 25 and lived up to her name as she chose a Tiffany & Co. blue-inspired suit for the occasion. The Georgetown Law School graduate took the podium in a three-piece suit that included a blazer, a darker blouse and matching flare-hem trousers; her shoes were not visible under the elongated fit of the pants.

Tiffany Trump takes the stage at the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Washington, Aug. 25. CREDIT: AP

