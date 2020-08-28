×
Tiffany Trump Wears a Little Black Dress for Final Night of RNC

By Danielle Drake-Flam
Election 2020 RNC Trump
Last night was the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention. Tiffany Trump, President Donald Trump’s second daughter, marked the special occasion wearing a little black dress on stage with her family.

The cocktail dress featured a sweetheart neckline with scalloped sleeves and a fitted waist. Tiffany topped off her look with a diamond necklace, bangle bracelets and a small red leather handbag. Her blond hair was parted in the middle and set in loose curls.

Earlier this week, the Georgetown Law School graduate wore a brighter ensemble for her RNC speech. In a Tiffany-blue suit paired with a sparkling, blue blouse, Trump nailed the fresh-out-of-law-school look.

Although her choice of footwear wasn’t really seen in some photos, Tiffany often reaches for pumps for public engagements. It would be no surprise if she opted for a classic pair in black, of which she frequents, or nude or white pointed-toe stilettos. For less formal affairs, she wears designer sneakers and ballet flats. Among her favorite labels is Aruna Seth, whose butterfly-adorned silhouettes are among her favorites.

Class up your wardrobe with a little black dress like Tiffany Trump’s by shopping similar styles below.

