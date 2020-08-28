Tiffany Trump Wears a Little Black Dress for Final Night of RNC

Last night was the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention. Tiffany Trump, President Donald Trump’s second daughter, marked the special occasion wearing a little black dress on stage with her family.

Tiffany Trump joins her family on stage for the final night of the RNC. CREDIT: Courtesy of AP

The cocktail dress featured a sweetheart neckline with scalloped sleeves and a fitted waist. Tiffany topped off her look with a diamond necklace, bangle bracelets and a small red leather handbag. Her blond hair was parted in the middle and set in loose curls.

Tiffany Trump joins her family on stage for the final night of the RNC. CREDIT: Courtesy of AP

Earlier this week, the Georgetown Law School graduate wore a brighter ensemble for her RNC speech. In a Tiffany-blue suit paired with a sparkling, blue blouse, Trump nailed the fresh-out-of-law-school look.

Although her choice of footwear wasn’t really seen in some photos, Tiffany often reaches for pumps for public engagements. It would be no surprise if she opted for a classic pair in black, of which she frequents, or nude or white pointed-toe stilettos. For less formal affairs, she wears designer sneakers and ballet flats. Among her favorite labels is Aruna Seth, whose butterfly-adorned silhouettes are among her favorites.

