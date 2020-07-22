Tiffany Trump Blooms in Floral Dress With Flattering Nude Pumps for Reunion With Mom

After spending time apart during the quarantine period, Tiffany Trump and mother Marla Maples reunited yesterday, posing for a photo together at President Donald Trump’s hotel in Washington, D.C.

The first daughter looked chic for her day with mom in a white knee-length dress with blue floral detailing. She carried a black tote bag with gold hardware.

For footwear, the recent graduate of Georgetown Law selected pointed-toe pumps in beige — a colorway that creates the illusion of longer legs by blurring the line between foot and leg. The shoes also boasted a low-cut topline, another feature that serves to make legs look longer (by making the toes appear to be part of the leg).

Meanwhile, Maples was stylish in a black-and-white striped button-down top worn open over a white shirt and flared white pants. She opted for almond-toe sandals, a brown belt and a long pendant necklace to complete her summery ensemble.

“With my beautiful daughter Tiffany who with each day makes me even more grateful for the gift of being her mom. Keep shining your God Light my girl and all the wisdom you’ve been blessed to share 💞🤍💞 #proudmom #momsanddaughters #ShineYourLight #LiveToLove,” Maples captioned her Instagram post.

When it comes to her typical style, Trump tends to opt for classic-chic wares. In addition to leg-lengthening nude pumps, the University of Pennsylvania alum is also a fan of black or white pointed-toe stilettos, as well as sleek sneakers and ballet flats. Among her favorite labels is Aruna Seth, and she has several times opted for the designer’s butterfly-adorned silhouettes for public appearances.

“I love Tiffany’s style — it’s very young, elegant and feminine. We met a couple of years ago, and she has been very supportive of my brand,” Seth told FN in 2019. “She loves the quality and the comfort.”

