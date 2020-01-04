Sign up for our newsletter today!

Tiffany Trump Looks Elegant in a Lacy Couture Gown and Classic Pointed-Toe Pumps at Mar-a-Lago

By Claudia Miller
Tiffany Trump
Tiffany Trump rang in 2020 in couture.

Yesterday, President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter shared her New Year’s Eve look from the family’s Mar-a-Lago celebrations alongside her beau Michael Boulos. For the occasion, Tiffany wore a silk gown with a lace overlay from Dar Sara by Lebanese designer Joumana Al Hayek.

She matched the ensemble with a festive clutch emblazoned with “2020” in glittery red. On her feet, the 26-year-old chose a set of dark pointed-toe pumps with a low vamp and a high heel.

#2020 🤍

At the same party, first lady Melania glistened in a black Givenchy featuring gold sequins at the neck and bodice and a floor-sweeping hemline. From Givenchy’s fall ’19 collection, the gown is available to purchase at Matchesfashion.com, retailing for $4,740.

Melania Trump, mar-a-lago, palm beach, florida, new years eve, celebrity style, givenchy dress
Melania Trump wears a Givenchy gown on New Year’s Eve in Palm Beach, Fla., Dec. 31.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Melania’s shoes were not visible underneath the floor-length gown. For formal occasions, she has two favorite pump styles — Manolo Blahnik’s BB and the Christian Louboutin’s So Kate.

Click through the gallery to see Tiffany Trump’s style evolution.

