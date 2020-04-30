J-Lo, Sofia Richie + More Stars Who Can’t Get Enough of Funky Tie-Dye Style

From red carpets to runways to street style, tie-dye is everywhere and now, with more people at home than ever, the pattern is experiencing a resurgence as fashion fans test out their own tie-dying abilities.

While the pattern has been around for decades and is most famously attached to the hippie era of the 1960s and 1970s, tie-dye was embraced enthusiastically by celebrities last year in spring. Seen on the likes of J. Balvin, Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid, the print in all its psychedelic glory developed and grew into a continuous motif amongst brands like Versace, seen in its spring ’20 runway, and Adidas, which recently released a rainbow-dyed sneaker collection exclusively for its Creators Club members.

Hot pink outerwear and tie-dye tights at Versace spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Adidas NMD_R1 tie-dye sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

If you’ve been considering trying your hand at tie-dye, Jennifer Lopez figured out an effortless way to incorporate the trend into her athleticwear. The “Hustlers” star stepped out last December wearing a neon tie-dyed hoodie from Myrrhe ($195 from Saksfifthavenue.com) with white leggings and Nike’s Air Presto Ultra Flyknit sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez hits the gym in Miami wearing her go-to orange Nike sneakers on Dec. 19, 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Jennifer Lopez’s Nike sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Sofia Richie’s take on the print blended together with another growing trend for spring: slime green. She layered a long sleeve semi-sheer green and black tie-dye top with a black leather blazer plus black trousers and ’90s-style thin-strap knot-tied leather sandals.

Sofia Richie at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles, Jan. 17. CREDIT: Splash News

For Halsey, it’s go big or go home when it comes to tie-dye. The “Without Me” songstress wowed in London in a Giu Giu matching rainbow set with rainbow eye makeup and sharp white boots. The 25-year-old also knows how to style down the trend, pairing together a T-shirt and joggers both coated in the print in October 2019.

Halsey arrives on set at London’s Global Radio, Nov. 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Halsey out and about in Los Angeles, Oct. 25, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more ways stars styled their tie-dye looks.