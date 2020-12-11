Teyana Taylor Shows How to Style Trench Coats in Patent Leather Thigh-High Boots & Peek-a-Boo Bra

Teyana Taylor hosted the virtual 2020 Billboard Women in Music event on Thursday night in an edgy ensemble. Her look took the trench coat to new levels.

The singer chose an Off-White design that featured a notched collar, an off-center front button fastening, belted waist, rear central vent, long sleeves, a mid-length and a multicolored Futura print all-over. To top it off, she opted for patent-leather, thigh-high boots and a sheer Gucci bra that peeked out from under her coat. She accessorized with red-tinted sunglasses and a gold chain.

Teyana Taylor speaks during the Billboard Women In Music 2020 event, wearing an Off-White trench coat. CREDIT: Courtesy of Billboard

During the show, Taylor, who was also celebrating her own 30th birthday, spoke on the powerful women in music, from Cardi B to Beyoncé. She said, “2020 was tough for everyone but women we also had to fight in 2019, 2018, 2017, you get where I’m going here. Tonight’s honorees helped us looked through the darkness and find the light.”

"While the world was on lockdown, these women were standing up doing what women do best: Getting to the work and getting to the money.” – @TEYANATAYLOR kicks off #BBWomenInMusic 2020 ✨ Watch here: https://t.co/nE4gg2HrVD pic.twitter.com/lCx2ermD1B — billboard (@billboard) December 11, 2020

Taylor has been a force in the music industry in her own right, but she recently announced that she was retiring.

“I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that I can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world!” she posted on Instagram.

While this may be the end of her music career, Taylor is making moves in the fashion industry. On Thursday, she announced that she would be taking on the role as creative director for retailer PrettyLittleThing. “Remember when I said ‘when one door closes another one opens..either that or I’m picking the locks’? Well I damn sure did,” she said on Instagram.