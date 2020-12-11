Taylor Swift Goes Barefoot in the Dreamiest Slip Dress for ‘Willow’ Music Video

Taylor Swift is the gift that keeps giving. On Thursday, Swift surprised fans with a second album this year titled, “Evermore.” Dropping at midnight EST, came another surprise with the music video for her newest single, “Willow.”

“Evermore” is the sister record to her Grammy-nominated “Folklore,” which also came unexpectedly in July. And in the “Willow” music video, Swift picks up where “Cardigan” left off.

The artist enters another dreamscape, complete in her oversized cable-knit cardigan. This time around, Swift amps up her prairie-chic ensembles and can be seen in various looks, including Zimmermann’s fall ’20 Charm Star slip dress in cream. (The Zimmermann piece is available at Net-a-Porter, Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom for $2,650.)

Throughout the video, Swift is mostly barefoot donning whimsical outfits, such as Gucci’s Liberty floral crêpe maxi dress, which she paired with flat black leather ankle boots. The $4,800 dress featured a high neck, lace trim and long puff sleeves. She also is seen in a velvet green cape and burgundy frock walking through a wooded forest, bringing a storybook fantasy to life.

For “Evermore,” Swift tapped Stella McCartney for the album cover fashion, wearing sustainable pieces designed for her from the brand’s 23 Old Bond Street Limited Edition Collection. The looks, including an oversized checked wool coat and shearling-lined denim jacket, reflected her new album and was inspired by Stella McCartney’s runway collection.



“When a friend comes to you, explaining she needs help styling and finding pieces to reflect her new secret project, it’s a precious gift. Creating the collection was effortless — a rare moment full of warmth and ease, at a time when friendship is more important than ever,” McCartney posted on Instagram.



