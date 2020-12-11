×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Taylor Swift Goes Barefoot in the Dreamiest Slip Dress for ‘Willow’ Music Video

By Nikara Johns
Nikara Johns

Nikara Johns

More Stories By Nikara

View All
Billboard Women In Music 2019
Taylor Swift: August 2009
Taylor Swift: November 2009
Taylor Swift: March 2011
Taylor Swift: September 2011
View Gallery 34 Images

Taylor Swift is the gift that keeps giving. On Thursday, Swift surprised fans with a second album this year titled, “Evermore.” Dropping at midnight EST, came another surprise with the music video for her newest single, “Willow.”

“Evermore” is the sister record to her Grammy-nominated “Folklore,” which also came unexpectedly in July. And in the “Willow” music video, Swift picks up where “Cardigan” left off.

The artist enters another dreamscape, complete in her oversized cable-knit cardigan. This time around, Swift amps up her prairie-chic ensembles and can be seen in various looks, including Zimmermann’s fall ’20 Charm Star slip dress in cream. (The Zimmermann piece is available at Net-a-Porter, Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom for $2,650.)

Related

Taylor Swift Returns to the ACM Awards in Stella McCartney Sequin Turtleneck and Gold Chainlink Kitten Heels

From Carrie Underwood to Shania Twain -- A Look at the Most-Fashionable Female Country Stars of All Time

Taylor Swift Wears Louboutin Dress Shoes to Transform Herself Into "The Man" in New Music Video

Throughout the video, Swift is mostly barefoot donning whimsical outfits, such as Gucci’s Liberty floral crêpe maxi dress, which she paired with flat black leather ankle boots. The $4,800 dress featured a high neck, lace trim and long puff sleeves. She also is seen in a velvet green cape and burgundy frock walking through a wooded forest, bringing a storybook fantasy to life.

Watch on FN

For “Evermore,” Swift tapped Stella McCartney for the album cover fashion, wearing sustainable pieces designed for her from the brand’s 23 Old Bond Street Limited Edition Collection. The looks, including an oversized checked wool coat and shearling-lined denim jacket, reflected her new album and was inspired by Stella McCartney’s runway collection.

“When a friend comes to you, explaining she needs help styling and finding pieces to reflect her new secret project, it’s a precious gift. Creating the collection was effortless — a rare moment full of warmth and ease, at a time when friendship is more important than ever,” McCartney posted on Instagram.

Watch the video for “Willow” below.

Click through the gallery to see more of Taylor Swift’s style through the years.

Shopping online apparel holiday season Sponsored By The Style Room powered by Zappos

6 Timeless Gifts Guaranteed to Give Stylish Comfort this Holiday

A curated list of guaranteed favorites from The Style Room powered by Zappos.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad